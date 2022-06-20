UFMT celebrates partnership with a Chinese university

Last week, an agreement-signing ceremony was held for the creation of the Center for Chinese Language and Agricultural Science and Technology Development, which unites the South China Agricultural University (SCAU) with the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT), and the Chapingo Autonomous University of Mexico.

The Brazilian Consul General in Guangzhou, Frederico S. Duque Estrada Meyer, emphasized the importance of Mato Grosso city and UFMT in Brazilian economic production, claiming that this cooperation will lead to greater progress in agriculture in both China and Brazil.

Aside from language study, the partnership also involves interaction between laboratories in Brazil and China. For the opportunity, UFMT opened a call for research projects in agronomy, animal husbandry, agricultural engineering, forestry, veterinary medicine, food science and technology, biodiversity and related areas.