UFC and USJ have signed a memorandum of understanding

The Federal University of Ceará, Brazil and the University of Saint Joseph of the SAR of Macao signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the 31st of August at the Confucius Institute of the UFC, aiming to establish and consolidate strategic alliances between the two universities.

The collaborative partnership signed for the benefit of institutions, professors and students provides for joint work to promote academic exchange and cooperation in several areas, such as academic programs in economic development, administration, Chinese language and culture, environmental sciences, data science, artificial intelligence, environmental sciences, data science and artificial intelligence, and medicine. The memorandum also establishes the exchange of technical and administrative staff, visits and joint organization of events.

There is the consolidation of activities that have already been developed between the institutions, such as joint research, supervision of dissertations and theses, exchange of information in the form of publications and periodicals, and other teaching and research results.