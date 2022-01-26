Two Chinese carmakers sell 2,000 vehicles in Angola in 2021

Industry data indicate that two Chinese automobile manufacturers sold over 2,000 light passenger vehicles in Angola last year, taking almost half the market for such vehicles, the Expansão website reports, without identifying the manufacturers.

Figures given by the Angolan association of motor vehicle dealers, ACETRO, show that 3,876 new vehicles were sold in Angola last year by manufacturers already established in the market, 61 per cent more than the year before, the Angolan website says.

Last March an Angolan magazine, Valor Económico, reported that four Chinese makes were available in the Angolan market: Jetours, Borgwards, Changans and Geelys.

In 2020 a Chinese website, Chexun, reported that the Angolan National Police had chosen vehicles made by Chery Automobile Co. Ltd of China for use as patrol cars.