Tuya, Gaya get together to develop and sell smart lighting

Chinese software company Tuya Smart says it has formed a partnership with Gaya of Brazil to develop lighting and other products for sale there.

Gaya has been using the Tuya development tool for the Internet of Things to come up with 10 or more products such as LED strips, sockets and light bulbs, including filament blubs, Tuya announced in writing last week.

Tuya says Gaya began selling last month smart switches and a universal infrared controller developed in cooperation with Tuya.

Gaya means to take its first steps in other fields next year, Tuya says.

Its announcement quotes Tuya executive Johnny Lu as saying his company will keep giving Gaya technical help so it can make life easier for Brazilians.