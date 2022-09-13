Tunneling boring machine made in China to build tunnels in Lisbon

The construction of the two tunnels planned in the General Drainage Plan of Lisbon (PGDL) will start this September in Campolide, said the municipal council on the 6th of September, without giving specific dates.

The construction of the two tunnels will use the H2OLisboa tunneling boring machine, made in China, which is 130 metres long and moves forward at a rate of around 10 metres per day, according to information published on the website of PGDL.

One of the tunnels starts in Campolide and ends in Santa Apolónia, with a length of around five kilometres, and the other will be built from Beato, on Avenida Infante D. Henrique to Chelas, with a length of one kilometre.

With an execution period of 2016-2030 and a total investment of around 250 million euros, the General Drainage Plan of Lisbon aims to protect the city from the impacts of climate change, namely to avoid floods.