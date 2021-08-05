Trina Solar main seller of modules for Brazilian solar farm

Trina Solar Co. Ltd of China says it is the major vendor of photovoltaic modules for a solar farm being built in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia.

Focus Energia of Brazil has ordered 59,292 Trina Solar 600 W series modules for its 850 MW-peak Projeto Futura farm, the maker announced in writing yesterday.

Trina Solar says 108 container-loads of modules will leave China within days.

The announcement quotes Focus Energia Chief Executive Alan Zelazo as saying building the farm will create 2,000 jobs directly and 4,000 indirectly.

A force of 550 workers has started construction, and the Projeto Futura farm is due to begin producing electricity next April, Trina Solar says.

In March Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd of China said it would supply over 3,000 inverters and over 100 medium-voltage stations for the farm.