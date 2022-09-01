Trina Solar evaluates installing a solar tracker factory in Brazil

In an interview held at Intersolar South America, the president of modules and cells of the Chinese company Trina Solar, Helena Li, revealed that the company is analyzing the feasibility of establishing a solar tracker factory in Brazil to meet the demand of local developers, having access to some lines of financing. In addition, the executive ruled out the possibility of producing photovoltaic modules in Brazil.

She explained that it is not easy to start any kind of manufacturing operation outside of China. Before building the factory, it is necessary to compare the costs and understand if there are changes in the rules.

Despite its strong presence in large centralized generation projects, Trina intends to expand its presence in the Brazilian distributed generation market. The executive believes that the Brazilian solar sector has enormous potential and remains heated.