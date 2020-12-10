Trade fair in Macao to show products of the lusophone world

Products made in Portuguese-speaking Countries will be among the goods on display at the 2020 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair, the organisers of the fair say.

The organisers, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Department of Commerce, jointly announced that almost 400 booths showing the products of nearly 340 exhibitors will be featured at the fair. It will occupy 9,000 square metres of The Venetian Macao resort from December 11 to 13.

The organisers say 1,000 square metres of the exhibition space will display samples of gourmet delicacies found in Cantonese, Indonesian, Thai and Portuguese cuisine.

The trade fair is meant to exploit the performance by Macao of the part it plays in the Belt and Road initiative, and of the city’s function as a cooperation platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.