Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$71.4bln in January-May 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$71.423 billion in the period from January to May 2021. It represented a 37.95 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$48.531 billion to China in the first five months of 2021 – an increase of 30.81 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$22.892 billion in the same period, up by 55.99 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in May between the parties topped US$17.462 billion, an increase of 15.83 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$12.486 billion, up by 20.47percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.976 billion in May, an increase of 5.62 percent compared with the previous month.