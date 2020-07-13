Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$51.8 bln in January-May 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$51.775 billion in the period from January to May 2020. It represented a 12.0 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$37.1 billion to China in the first five months of 2020 – a fall of 12.93 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$14.675 billion in the same period, down by 9.56 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in May between the parties topped US$9.947 billion, an increase of 0.88 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$6.997 billion, up by 1.76 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$2.95 billion in May, a decrease of 1.15 percent compared with the previous month.