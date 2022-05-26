Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$43.29 bln in January-March 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$43.298 billion in the period from January to March 2022. It represented a 8.87 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from Global Trade Flow.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$27.392 billion to China in the first three months of 2022 – an increase of 3.08 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$15.906 billion in the same period, up 20.52 percent year-on-year.

The total value of merchandise traded in March between the parties topped US$14.643 billion, up 6.95 percent from the prior-year period.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$ 9.534 billion, an increase of 1.54 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$5.109 billion in March, an increase of 18.75 percent year-on-year.