Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$38.49bln in January-March 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$38.491 billion in the period from January to March 2021. It represented a 20.41 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$25.283 billion to China in the first three months of 2021 – an increase of 8.86 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$13.208billion in the same period, up 51.1 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in March between the parties topped US$13.47 billion, up 13.3 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.164 billion, an increase of 16.38 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.306billion in March, an increase of 7.27 percent compared with February.