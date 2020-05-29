Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$31.97bln in January-March 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$31.968 billion in the period from January to March 2020. It represented a 5.13 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$23.227 billion to China in the first three months of 2020 – a decline of 5.15 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$8.741 billion in the same period, down 5.08 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in March between the parties topped US$10.593 billion, up 20.36 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$7.503 billion, an increase of 0.71 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$3.09 billion in March, an increase of 128,74 percent compared with February.