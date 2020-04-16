Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$21.3bln in January-February 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$21.375 billion in the period from January to February 2020. It represented a 9.37 percent decrease year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$15.724 billion to China in the first two months of 2020 – a decline of 10.18 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$5.651 billion in the same period, down 7.04 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in February between the parties topped US$8.801 billion, down 30.0 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$7.45 billion, down 9.95 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$1.351 billion in February, a decline of 68.59 percent compared with January.