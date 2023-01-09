Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$198.937 bln in January-November 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$198.937 billion in the period from January to November 2022. It represented a 6.75 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs. Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$128.447 billion to China in the first eleven months of 2022 – up 0.44 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$70.49 billion in the same period, up 20.55 percent year-on-year.

The total value of merchandise traded in November between the parties topped US$16.371 billion, a decrease of 6.21 percent from the prior-year period. The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$10.658 billion, down 5.00 percent year-to-year, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$5.713 billion in November, decrease of 8.40 percent compared with the previous year.