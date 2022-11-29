Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$182.568 bln in January-October 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$182.568 billion in the period from January to October 2022. It represented a 1.81 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs. Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$117.867 billion to China in the first ten months of 2022 – a decrease of 6.56 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$64.701 billion in the same period, up 21.69 percent year-on-year.

The total value of merchandise traded in October between the parties topped US$16.199 billion, a decrease of 8.74 percent from the prior-year period. The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.665 billion, down 16.93 percent year-to-year, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$6.534 billion in October, an increase of 6.84 percent compared with the previous year.