Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$166.440 bln in January-September 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$166.440 billion in the period from January to September 2022. It represented a 8.90 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs. Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$108.248 billion to China in the first nine months of 2022 – an increase of 1.52 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$58.192 billion in the same period, up 25.95 percent year-on-year.

The total value of merchandise traded in September between the parties topped US$19.590 billion, an increase of 3.20 percent from the prior-year period. The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$12.495 billion, down 0.95 percent year-to-year, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$7.095 billion in September, an increase of 11.40 percent compared with the previous year.