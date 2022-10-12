Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$146.785 bln in January-August 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$146.785 billion in the period from January to August 2022. It represented a 4.20% percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs. Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$95.686 billion to China in the first eight months of 2022, down 4.60 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$51.099 billion in the same period, an increase of 25.88 percent year-on-year.

The total value of merchandise traded in August between the parties topped US$21.244 billion, down by 11.13 percent from the prior-year period. The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$13.330 billion, down by 23.79 percent year-to-year, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$7.914 billion, an increase of 23.40 percent compared with last year.