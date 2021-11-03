Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$131.408bln in January-August 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$131.408 billion in the period from January to August 2021. It represented a 43.85 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$91.646 billion to China in the first eight months of 2021 – up by 38.26 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$39.762 billion in the same period, an increase of 58.63 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in August between the parties topped US$21.933 billion, an increase of 15.48percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$15.582 billion, up by 14.82percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$6.351 billion in August, a rise of 17.15 percent compared with the previous month.