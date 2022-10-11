Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$125.535 bln in January-July 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$125.535 billion in the period from January to July 2022. It represented a 13.08 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs. Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$82.346 billion to China in the first seven months of 2022 – an increase of 6.20 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$43.189 billion in the same period, up 29.01 percent year-on-year.

The total value of merchandise traded in July between the parties topped US$20.848 billion, an increase of 8.68 percent from the prior-year period. The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$12.760 billion, down 7.22 percent year-to-year, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$8.088 billion in July, an increase of 48.98 percent compared with the previous year.