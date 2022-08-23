Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries tops US$104.461 bln in January-June 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$104.461 billion in the period from January to June 2022. It represented a 14.13 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$69.353 billion to China in the first six months of 2022 – an increase of 9.24 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$35.108 billion in the same period, up 25.17 percent year-on-year.

The total value of merchandise traded in June between the parties topped US$20.682 billion, an increase of 8.11 percent from the prior-year period.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$13.356 billion, down 4.69 percent year-to-year, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$7.326 billion in June, an increase of 43.19 percent compared with the previous year.