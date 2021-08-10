Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$90.48bln in January-June 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$90.483 billion in the period from January to June 2021. It represented a 40.07 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$62.494 billion to China in the first six months of 2021 – a rise of 33.7 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$27.989 billion in the same period, up by 56.75 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in June between the parties topped US$19.06 billion, an increase of 9.15 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$13.963 billion, up by 11.83percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$5.097 billion in June, an increase of 2.43 percent compared with the previous month.