Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$77.66bln in January-July 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$77.662 billion in the period from January to July 2020. It represented a 7.57 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$56.23 billion to China in the first seven months of 2020 – a fall of 6.57 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$21.431 billion in the same period, down by 10.09 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in July between the parties topped US$13,063 billion, an increase of 1.87 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.488 billion, down by 1.61 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$3.575 billion in July, an increase of 12.42 percent compared with the previous month.

