Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$64.60bln in January-June 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$64.598 billion in the period from January to June 2020. It represented a 7.9 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$46.742 billion to China in the first six months of 2020 – a fall of 7.32 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$17.856 billion in the same period, down by 9.39 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in June between the parties topped US$12,823 billion, an increase of 28.92 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.643 billion, up by 37.82 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$3.18 billion in June, an increase of 7.81 percent compared with the previous month.