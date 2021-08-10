Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$53.96bln in January-April 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$53.96 billion in the period from January to April 2021. It represented a 29,01 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$36.045 billion to China in the first four months of 2021 – a rise of 19.74 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$17.916 billion in the same period, up by 52.79 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in April between the parties topped US$15.076 billion, an increase of 11.92 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$10.364 billion, up by 13.09 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.711 billion in April, an increase of 9.42 percent compared with the previous month.