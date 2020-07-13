Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$41.8 bln in January-April 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$41.828 billion in the period from January to April 2020. It represented a 9.57 percent decrease year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$30.103 billion to China in the first four months of 2020 – a fall of 10.74 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$11.725 billion in the same period, down by 6.42 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in April between the parties topped US$9.86 billion, a decrease of 6.91 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$6.876 billion, down by 8.36 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$2.984 billion in April, a decline of 3.41 percent compared with the previous month.