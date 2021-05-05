Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$25.03bln in January-February 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$25.028 billion in the period from January to February 2021. It represented a 17.09 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$16.128 billion to China in the first two months of 2021 – a rise of 2.57 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$8.9 billion in the same period, up 57.48 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in February between the parties topped US$11.889billion, down 9.52 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$7.875 billion, down 4.59 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.014 billion in February, a decline of 17.84 percent compared with January.