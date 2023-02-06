Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$214.829 bln in 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$214.829 billion in the period from January to December 2022. It represented a 6.27 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$138.806 billion to China in 2022, up 1.15 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$76.023 billion in the same period, an increase of 17.08 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in December of 2022 between the parties topped US$15.958 billion, down by 0.16 percent from the previous year.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$10.436 billion in December, up by 10.25 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$5.522 billion, a decrease of 14.6 percent compared with the previous year.