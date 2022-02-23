Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$200.95 bln in 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$200.948 billion in the period from January to December 2021. It represented a 38.41 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$136.134 billion to China in 2021, up 33.53 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$64.814 billion in the same period, an increase of 49.91 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in December between the parties topped US$15.788 billion, down by 9.46 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.332 billion, down by 16.77 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$6.456 billion in December, an increase of 3.71 percent compared with November.