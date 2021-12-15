Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$167.56 bln in January-October 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$167.565 billion in the period from January to October 2021. It represented a 40.92 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$115.431 billion to China in the first 10 months of 2021 – an increase of 35.12 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$52.134 billion in the same period, up by 55.69 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in October between the parties topped US$15.703 billion, a decrease of 17.19percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.676 billion, down 23.23percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$6.026 billion in October, a decrease of 5.22 percent compared with the previous month.