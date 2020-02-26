Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$149.64 bln in 2019

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$149.639 billion in the period from January to December 2019. It represented a 1.55 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$105.574 billion to China in 2019, up by 0.06 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$44.065 billion in the same period, an increase of 5.3 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in December between the parties topped US$15.406 billion, up by 20.31 percent from the previous montThe value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.756 billion, up by 5.4 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$5.650 billion in December, an increase of 59.18 percent compared with November.