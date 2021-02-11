Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$145.19 bln in 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$145.185 billion in the period from January to December 2020. It represented a 2.98 percent decrease year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$101.949 billion to China in 2020, down by 3.43 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$43.236 billion in the same period, a decrease of 1.88 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in December between the parties topped US$12.864 billion, down by 4.0 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$7.993 billion, down by 5.68 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.871 billion in December, a decrease of 1.11 percent compared with November.