Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$134.23 bln in January-November 2019

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$134.233 billion in the period from January to November 2019. It represented a 0.55 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$95.818 billion to China in the first 11 months of 2019 – a decrease of 0.88 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$38.415 billion in the same period, up by 0.27 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in November between the parties topped US$12.806 billion, an increase of 3.53 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.256 billion, up by 5.71 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$3.550 billion in November, a decrease of 1.76 percent compared with the previous month.