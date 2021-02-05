Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$132.31 bln in January-November 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$132.312 billion in the period from January to November 2020. It represented a 1.43 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$93.9 billion to China in the first 11 months of 2020 – a decrease of 2.0 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$38.412 billion in the same period, down by 0.01 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in November between the parties topped US$13.405 billion, an increase of 1.28 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$8.479 billion, down by 6.13 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.925 billion in November, an increase of 17.23 percent compared with the previous month.