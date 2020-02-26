Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$121.43 bln in January-October 2019

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$121.427 billion in the period from January to October 2019. It represented a 0.71 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$86.562 billion to China in the first 10 months of 2019 – a decrease of 0.73 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$34.856 billion in the same period, down by 0.67 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in October between the parties topped US$12.369 billion, an increase of 2.45 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$8.756 billion, up by 4.75 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$3.613 billion in October, a decrease of 2.73 percent compared with the previous month.