Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$118.91 bln in January-October 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$118.912 billion in the period from January to October 2020. It represented a 2.07 percent decline year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$85.426 billion to China in the first 10 months of 2020 – a decrease of 1.31 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$33.486 billion in the same period, down by 3.96 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in October between the parties topped US$13.234 billion, a decrease of 7.62 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$9.033 billion, down 10.62 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.202 billion in October, a decrease of 0.42 percent compared with the previous month.