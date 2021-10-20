Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$109.475bln in January-July 2021

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$109.475 billion in the period from January to July 2021. It represented a 40.96 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$76.065 billion to China in the first seven months of 2021 – up by 35.27 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$33.41 billion in the same period, an increase of 55. 9 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in July between the parties topped US$18.992 billion, down 0.36 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$13.571 billion, down by 2.81 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$5.421 billion in July, an increase of 6.35 percent compared with the previous month.