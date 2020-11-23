Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$105.68 bln in January-September 2020

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$105.677 billion in the period from January to September 2020. It represented a 3.03 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$76.393 billion to China in the first nine months of 2020 – a decline of 1.72 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$29.285 billion in the same period, down 6.3 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in September between the parties topped US$14.326 billion, an increase of 4.65 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$10.107 billion, up by 0.51 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.219 billion in September, an increase of 16.11 percent compared with the previous month.