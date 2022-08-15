Town twinning between the Macao SAR and the Água Grande District of São Tomé and Príncipe

The Chief Executive of Macao, Mr Ho Iat Seng, together with the President of the Água Grande District in São Tomé and Príncipe, signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on town twinning between the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China and Água Grande District of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe” by videoconference on the 10th of August.

The Chief Executive of Macao, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said the town twinning between the Macao and the Água Grande District would consolidate and foster the friendly relationship that existed between the two places. It also created an opportunity to expand systematically exchange and cooperation effort in the economic and commercial, tourism, fishing, cultural, and civil society sectors.

In his speech, the President of the Água Grande District, José Maria Fonseca, expressed his warmest welcoming of the relationship and twinning between the two places. Mr Fonseca said the signing of the memorandum would certainly strengthen mutual friendly relations, allowing the people from the two places to witness and safeguard the friendship established between China and São Tomé and Príncipe.