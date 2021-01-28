Tmall selling Portuguese national football XI merchandise

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and Beijing All Star Partner Communications Co. Ltd have jointly opened a shop on the Chinese shopping website Tmall which sells the official merchandise of the Portuguese national football team, the FPF says.

The federation said so in a post on Weibo, a Chinese social medium, on Wednesday.

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owns Tmall.

All Star Partner issued a written statement quoting Tmall as saying the new shop brings the Portuguese national team closer to their Chinese fans as the players prepare to defend their European Football Championship title.

The FPF marketing chief, Nuno Moura, hopes the Portuguese team can inspire a new generation of Chinese players to live up to their potential, All Star Partner says.