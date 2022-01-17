Tmall Global advertises Brazilian brands in Chinese market

An event live-streamed online which was meant to promote sales of Brazilian products on Chinese shopping website Tmall Global was attended by Brazilian Consul-General in Shanghai Gilberto Moura, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Mr Moura as saying the event last week revealed huge potential for sales of Brazilian branded goods in China.

Tmall Global data show annual sales on the website of Ipanema-brand flip-flops grew by over 200 per cent last year, and that annual sales of King’s Gel-brand acai powder grew by 50 per cent, the report says.

Sino-Brazilian trade in farm produce keeps growing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Xinhua quotes Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Brazil Research Centre Executive Director Zhou Zhiwei as saying.