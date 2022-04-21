Tivoli chain opens hotel in Chengdu, its first in China

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts of Portugal has opened its first hotel in China, in the southwestern city of Chengdu, the Travel Agent Central website says.

The hotel is in the Chengdu International Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Park, in the west of the city, and has direct access to exhibition halls in the park, according to a report posted on the website on Monday.

The hotel has about 200 rooms or suites, and six places to eat, the Travel Agent Central website says.

Separately, the NIT website says one of those places to eat, the Casa de Fados, is the first Portuguese restaurant in Chengdu.

The hotel had its soft opening on March 31, the Portuguese website says.

In 2019 a Dubai website, Hozpitality Plus, said the hotel was a joint undertaking by Tivoli Hotels and Chengdu Qingyang Urban and Rural Construction Development Co. Ltd.