Timorese PM thanks members of Chinese medical mission

Timorese Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak has thanked members of a Chinese medical mission to Timor-Leste for its contribution to healthcare in his country, China Central Television (CCTV) reports.

The Chinese government-run broadcaster says Mr Ruak expressed his thanks when he met members of the mission in Dili on Tuesday.

The report says Mr Ruak commended the mission for penetrating high into the mountains of Timor-Leste last year to reach remote villages and give medical attention to the villagers free of charge.

Since arriving in Timor-Leste in 2019, the mission has travelled over 1,800 km, held eight free clinics in the mountains, and treated over 1,500 patients, CCTV quotes mission leader Li Musheng as saying.