Timorese minister attends Chinese meeting on WTO accession

Timorese Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Joaquim Amaral is attending the annual meeting China holds for prospective members of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which ends today, his government says.

Mr Amaral spoke at the opening on Tuesday about reforms being made in his country in anticipation of WTO membership, according to a written statement issued by the Timorese government.

The government says WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen, formerly a Chinese vice-minister of commerce, and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao attended the meeting, held online.

The annual meeting is part of a Chinese programme of engagement with less developed countries, the Timorese government says.

In July Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo assured Mr Amaral of Chinese support for the Timorese bid to join the WTO, the Chinese Embassy in Dili said.