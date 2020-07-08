Timorese imports from China worth US$182.68 mln in 2019

Official data indicate that 30.6 percent of the almost US$597 million worth of merchandise imported by Timor-Leste last year came from China, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency, citing figures given by the Timorese Finance Ministry, says 16.2 percent came from Hong Kong and 14.4 percent from mainland China.

The report says Indonesia was the source of most imports.

Timor-Leste exported US$182.3 million worth of merchandise last year, the most in any year yet, sales of crude oil adding to the sum, the report says.

Almost half the exports went to Singapore, and lesser proportions went to Malaysia, Japan and China, in decreasing order of size, Lusa says.