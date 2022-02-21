Timorese govt gives nod to Asia-Pacific paperless trade pact

The Timorese Government, in a meeting of the Council of Ministers, has given its approval to the proposal for Timor-Leste to join the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific, Tatoli reports.

The Timorese state-run news agency says the council did so when it met last week.

The report quotes Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Fidélis Magalhães as saying the agreement is a UN treaty meant to develop trade by electronic means among the countries in the region it covers.

An intergovernmental body will support efforts to achieve the purposes of the agreement, Tatoli quotes Mr Magalhães as saying.