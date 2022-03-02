Timorese digital TV broadcaster seeks more help from China

Radio Television Timor-Leste (RTTL) Chairman José António Belo has thanked China for its help in developing the Timorese capability to broadcast digital television programmes terrestrially, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

Mr Belo expressed his gratitude to Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo when they met last week to exchange views on Sino-Timorese cooperation in the field of digital television, according to a written statement issued by the embassy.

The statement quotes the RTTL chairman as saying Timorese broadcasting can develop with Chinese help, and as calling for more such help with digital television and the infrastructure required for it.

China has already helped bring digital television broadcasts to nearly 190,000 Timorese belonging to 30,000 households, his embassy quotes the Chinese ambassador as saying.