Timor-Leste to receive more vaccines against COVID-19

Timor-Leste will receive this week its largest shipment yet of vaccines for its drive to inoculate its people against COVID-19, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency, citing a source in the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group in Timor-Leste, says the authorities there hope to receive this week about 500,000 doses of vaccines.

The report says Timor-Leste has received so far nearly 515,000 doses of vaccines supplied by China, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand under the auspices of the Covax arrangement for distribution of vaccines around the world.

The vaccines allowed the Timorese inoculation drive to make appreciable progress, Lusa says.