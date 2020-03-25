Timor-Leste to buy anti-Covid-19 medical supplies from China

Timor-Leste intends to buy US$11 million worth of Chinese-made medicines and other medical supplies, to help it counter the novel coronavirus pandemic, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Timorese Parliamentary Affairs Minister Fidélis Manuel Leite Magalhães as saying the cabinet has approved the purchase.

Mr Magalhães said the order may be increased, if necessary.

He said Timorese Foreign Minister Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares had asked China and other countries for more help.

The Timorese authorities are concentrating on obtaining medicines, ventilators and protective gear, and thermometers for use at points of entry to the country, Lusa says.