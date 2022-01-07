Timor-Leste to be represented at Beijing Winter Olympics

Among the competitors in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing this year will be a skater representing Timor-Leste, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says, citing Abrão Saldanha, a Timorese official with responsibility for sport.

In a social media post, the embassy quotes Mr Saldanha as saying so after he and Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo met on Wednesday to discuss Timorese attendance at the games, but the post omits the name of the skater.

Separately, a report by the Timorese state-run news agency, ANTIL, quotes Mr Saldanha as saying alpine skier Yohan Goutt Gonçalves, who was born in France to a mother of Timorese descent, will represent Timor-Leste at the games.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 4 to 20 in Beijing and two other places in eastern China, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.